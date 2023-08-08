x
Man falls from tree; impaled by fence in East County

A man who was trimming a tree in Lakeside fell from branches onto a daggered fence, impaling his upper-body, according to Lakeside Fire Department.
Credit: Lakeside Fire Protection District

LAKESIDE, Calif — A man who fell from a tree and landed on a daggered fence Tuesday morning was rescued alive by firefighters in Lakeside.

Lakeside Fire Protection District received a call from the 13600 block of Highway 8 Business in Lakeside with reports that a man needed to be rescued. 

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a man trimming a tree had fallen several feet onto a sharp-pointed fence directly below the tree, impaling him in his arm.

"Crews were able [to] utilize their rescue training and remove a portion of the fence to transport the patient to the ER," Lakeside Fire said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters pulled the man from the fence with a portion of the fence still jabbed into his arm.

"It is imperative to leave any impaled objects in place and have a surgical team remove them as removing the object in the field can cause further injury," firefighters said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

