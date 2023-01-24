Man killed after loses control of vehicle, crashes through homes in Bonita

Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Corral Canyon Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A 68-year-old motorist was killed Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving veered off a roadway near Sweetwater Summit Regional Park and crashed into two homes, authorities said.

The man was heading north in the 4200 block of Corral Canyon Road in Bonita shortly before 9:30 a.m. when he lost control of the Nissan SUV for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle swerved to the left off the roadway, struck one house and then continued on before crashing to a halt into another.

The driver, a Bonita resident whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene of the accident, CHP officer Jesse Matias said. No other injuries were reported.

The wreck left a stretch of the roadway closed into the early afternoon.