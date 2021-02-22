Man pleads not guilty to murder in 1988 Encanto shooting of bicyclist

A man who allegedly shot and killed a bicyclist in an Encanto-area neighborhood more than three decades ago pleaded not guilty on Monday to murder and attempted murder charges.



Leovardo Salceda, 51, is accused of firing the shot that mortally wounded 37-year-old Oliver Harrison, who investigators say was not the intended target, on July 31, 1988.



Harrison was riding a bicycle in the 600 block of 61st Street when he was struck by a stray bullet discharged during a nearby fight between two men, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.



Because witnesses to the shooting were uncooperative, the investigation eventually went cold, Dobbs said. Detectives continued working the case, however, and "eventually developed enough information" to arrest Salceda, who was taken into custody on Feb. 10 in downtown San Diego, according to the lieutenant.



The criminal complaint also charges Salceda with attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on another victim, also on July 31, 1988.



Though a suspected motive for the shooting has not been disclosed, Deputy District Attorney Kerry Conway said during Salceda's arraignment that the defendant was known to the attempted murder victim, who was the "intended victim" in the shooting.



Salceda, who's being held on $1 million bail, additionally faces allegations of discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle and using a revolver in both the murder and attempted murder.