19-year-old Marine found dead in Camp Pendleton barracks

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that Private First Class Christopher Hutchings, 19, was pronounced dead in his barracks at Camp Pendleton.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A young Marine from Colorado has died.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that Private First Class Christopher Hutchings, 19, was pronounced deceased in his barracks at Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Feb. 5.

"We take all loss of life very seriously and extend our deepest condolences to those affected," the spokesperson said in a statement. "PFC Hutchings was a valued member of the MWSS-372 “Diamondbacks” family and is missed greatly."

The cause of Hutchings' death is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). The agency said that is routine in the case of non-combat, medically unattended fatalities of Department of the Navy service members.

The Buena Vista Police Department (BVPD) said on Facebook that Hutchings was a 2022 graduate of Buena Vista High School and a member of the school's wrestling team.

Hutchings' funeral services, with full military honors, will be held in Buena Vista on Feb. 26.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.