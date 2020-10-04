SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Following his executive order in March urging San Diegans to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Friday was joined by local religious leaders urging San Diegans to practice their faiths and physical distancing by celebrating Passover and Easter from home.

Even with San Diegans taking the public health orders seriously, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher also encouraged people celebrating Passover and Easter this weekend to continue to celebrate in person only with members of their immediate households.

"We know this is a weekend of particular significance for many," he said. "This weekend would be a great time to reach out to someone; call them, Zoom them, yell out a window -- as long as you're six feet away."

Several churches and synagogues have planned online services for the weekend to allow worshippers to practice social distancing.

A "social-distancing scoreboard" revealed that most of Southern California was earning a "C+" grade, including San Diego, Orange, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

"I know we say `Beat L.A.' a lot in San Diego, but it looks like we have some work to do to pass our neighbors to the north," Fletcher said.

In the same scoreboard, developed by a third-party software developer, Santa Barbara County earned top marks with an "A-" while California averaged a "B" grade.

RELATED: Easter, Holy Week, Passover services go digital during COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus: Car insurers like Allstate, Geico and Farmers are issuing refunds or policy rate cuts to drivers

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news