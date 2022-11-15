Mayor Gloria announces new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads

The mayor introduces updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards.

It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow when digging into the public right-of-way to upgrade their equipment and services.

"Fix our roads! Utility trenching damage our streets. It is time we hold those who dig into our roads accountable for fully repairing them. This week a Council Committee will consider my proposed updates to the City's Street Preservation Ordinance to do exactly that. If approved this will greatly improve road conditions across San Diego and benefit motorists, cyclists and pedestrians," Gloria said.

The mayor said the proposed changes to the ordinance will ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating in the right-of-way are held to a "high standard of complete and timely repairs."

The mayor's proposed new changes will help enhance safety by requiring the following:

Higher-quality resurfacing after trenching

Tighter time limits for temporary asphalt patches

Improved coordination among all projects operating in the right-of-way

Reduce repeated work on the same road to limit impacts on communities

The mayor's proposed update to the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance will be considered by the city council’s Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and it's open to the public.