Watch Live: Mayor, Illumina announce $1 million donation for San Diego schools and frontline workers

San Diego-based biotech company partners with school district and S.D. Foundation to support students, other essential needs during pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Tuesday will be joined by local leaders to announce a $1 million donation to support underrepresented students and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The public-private partnership between Illumina, San Diego Unified School District and The San Diego Foundation is being announced on #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global day of giving created as an emergency response to the unprecedented needs caused by COVID-19.

The donation will support science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education and K-12 distance learning programs for students without internet access, as well as support for healthcare workers, food security and small businesses programs.