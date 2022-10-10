San Diego McDonald's customers unhappy about adult Happy Meals

CBS 8 scoured drive-thrus across East County to see if there were any Cactus Plant Flea Market Boxes left to be served.

SAN DIEGO — McDonald's happy meals are making some customers unhappy.

Last week the Golden Arches launched the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box Happy Meal for adults and it's become so popular the meals are hard to find.

Some are throwing a fit over the toy that comes with the meal.

The search

CBS 8’s Abbie Alford scoured East County to see if she could find some happiness.

Lakeside and Santee didn’t have any available but on the McDonald’s app users can search for the meals by location and schedule an order.

At the McDonald’s on North Second Street in El Cajon they had the adult happy meals but not the limited happy meal box.

CBS 8 found another adult happy meal but no box on Main Street in El Cajon

McDonald’s partnered with the popular Cactus Plant Flea Market clothing brand.

The meal ranges $13.30 or $14.41. Prices may vary at certain locations:

Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets

Side of fries

Drink

Each meal will have one of four figurines:

Grimace

Hamburglar

Birdie

Cactus Buddy

Each figurine offers a twist though: All four have two sets of eyes The meal comes with one of the four classic toys including a new one. There is Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar and Cactus Buddy.

Some McDonald's employees say customers are taking it out on them if they don’t have the meal or a certain toy.

The toys have become collector items. You can find all four toys on E-Bay in a package selling for $819..

The Cactus Plant Flea Market box is available until October 30, while supplies last.