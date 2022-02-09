Arraignment scheduled for man accused of killing girlfriend then fleeing to South America

McLeod was placed on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list last year for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

SAN DIEGO — An arraignment is scheduled on Friday morning for Raymond McLeod, the man accused of killing his girlfriend in a San Diego apartment in 2016. McLeod was on the run from law enforcement for six years before being arrested in El Salvador earlier this week.

30-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found dead at an acquaintance's residence in the 7600 block of Mission Gorge Road early on the afternoon of June 10, 2016. Mitchell and McLeod, both residents of Phoenix, Arizona, were in San Diego visiting friends at the time, according to police.

The two had been dating and were in San Diego visiting friends when Krystal was killed. Police found evidence of foul play and discovered that McLeod was the last person to see her alive.

Authorities say McLeod, who was described by the U.S. Marshals Service as a heavy drinker with a history of domestic violence, fled to Mexico after Mitchell's death.

"For my daughter, she must be laughing in heaven and saying 'Right on mom! Go on mom!' right now," said Josephine Funes Wentzel, Mitchell's mother.

"That's been my motivation, is justice for my daughter and my grandchildren. Justice. Catching him just brings that sense of relief that 'We did it!' That I did everything I could for my daughter," she added.

Funes Wentzel is a former detective. Since her daughter’s death, she had used her resources and skills to aid the international search for McLeod. She has received countless tip on his whereabouts which range from Mexico to Guatemala and even Belize.

“I am extremely gratified to hear the news of Raymond McLeod’s arrest without incident,” said U.S. Marshals Director Ronald Davis. “It is our sincere hope that his capture brings some sense of relief to Krystal Mitchell’s family, especially her mother, Josephine Wentzel, who has worked so diligently with law enforcement these past years to see this day of justice arrive.”

“This defendant’s brazen attempt to evade justice is over and the work to hold him accountable in a court of law for the murder of Krystal Mitchell can now begin,” said DA Stephan. “Huge credit goes to the victim’s mother who never gave up searching for her daughter’s killer and worked closely with our office and other law enforcement to make this arrest possible.”