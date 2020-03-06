Mega Millions ticket worth $221K sold in National City

SAN DIEGO — A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a party supplies store in National City and worth $221,687, the California Lottery announced.



There were two other tickets sold with five numbers but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. They were sold in Florida and Ohio and each are worth $1 million.



California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the payoff is determined by the size of the pool instead of a fixed amount.



The numbers drawn Tuesday were 9, 20, 23, 26, 29 and the Mega number was 8. The estimated jackpot was $356 million.



There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to an estimated $378 million.



The drawing was the 32nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.



The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.



The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.