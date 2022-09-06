'Air support is up in the area' | Oceanside Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Missing 12-year-old, Kimberly Backhaus was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at MLK Middle School at 1290 Ivey Ranch Road in Oceanside.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside Police Department on asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl, who was last seen at 5 p.m. at MLK Middle School on Tuesday.

Missing 12-year-old, Kimberly Backhaus was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at MLK Middle School at 1290 Ivey Ranch Road in Oceanside.

Oceanside Police Department says that air support is up in the area assisting in the search.

Kimberly is 5'5" and 100-pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black crop top and dark blue jeans, and a black backpack.

Oceanside Police Department ask that anyone with information about Kimberly's whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4900.