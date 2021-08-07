Mission Beach streets flooded after water main break

The break occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Bayside Lane and San Luis Rey Place.

SAN DIEGO — Crews have been working overnight in South Mission Beach to fix two broken water lines that flooded this neighborhood. Over the last couple hours, they've been working to refill these holes and patch them back up. The break occured on Bayside Lane and San Luis Rey Place. This caused a lot of trouble yesterday evening with roads flooded and traffic backed up.

News 8 spoke with a neighbor who saw it all unfold, "At first, I heard kids splashing in the water, didn't think too much of it. And then I went outside and... it never really got to the bottom of that car tire over there, but I didn't think it'd get this bad."

This happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday night as the water from those broken lines flooded this neighborhood in South Mission Beach with thousands of gallons of water that extended all the way to Mission Boulevard, causing traffic delays. Utility crews had the overflow under control relatively quickly and there were no immediate reports of structural damage related to this -- however some neighbors reported water flowing into their garages. This water main break has left several dozen homes under a boil water notice. The city says the homeowners affected have all been notified and are aware of the notice.

It’s still unknown what caused the break, that’s being worked on. Originally, crews expected to be finished by about 2 a.m. but high tide apparently refilled these holes they're working on. When we arrived, those holes were still empty, but they've been working to refill and patch up this main hole.