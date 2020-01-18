SAN DIEGO — (CNS) - A DUI checkpoint at Mission Bay yielded seven arrests of drivers in connection with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

San Diego and Chula Vista police departments conducted the checkpoint in the 2600 block of Ingraham Street between 11:15 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday , according to SDPD Officer John Perdue.

More than 500 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 10 drivers evaluated, Perdue said.

Police arrested six drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and one driver for driving under the influence of drugs.

A total of seven vehicles were impounded, he said.

``Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000, not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,'' Perdue said.