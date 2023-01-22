Moment of silence ahead of Lunar New Year festivities in San Diego

There were no known threats here in San Diego, but police were on high alert in Balboa Park, watching over as Lunar New Year festivities going on.

SAN DIEGO — Before kicking off Sunday's Lunar New Year festivities, San Diego city leaders started with a moment of silence for the lives lost at a mass shooting in Monterey Park. They reminded folks of what the celebration is all about.

Despite keeping the focus on celebrations and festivities, the impact of Saturday night’s deadly shooting in Monterey Park could still be felt.

Still–the Asian communities here and in the U.S. hope to stay positive and shine a bright light on the joy the Chinese New Year represents.

“We are not gonna let that–the Chinese New year today, the lion dance, and all the work we are doing is to drive all the evil in people’s minds,” said Lily Zhou, Vice President of the House of China.

San Diegans celebrated the Lunar New Year loud and proud this Sunday in Balboa Park.

Hundreds gathered near the House of China to enjoy authentic Asian food, music, and art.

2023 is the year of the rabbit and embodies a different energy, focusing on relaxation, quietness, and contemplation.

“Year of the rabbit is extremely calm; they are very clever and fast. They are also very loyal,” said Zhou.

She adds that as we hop into the new year, there are traditions that continue to be followed and passed down from generation to generation

“Lunar new year is about spending time with my family, and I love being with my family.”

Different Asian countries celebrate the Lunar New Year, and here in Balboa Park, Asian American locals take pride in their heritage and cultural traditions.

The event showed how the Lunar New Year celebrations have drawn in diversity, with dozens of different cultures partaking in the festivities.

Many hope the next Lunar New Year r brings even more wealth, positivity, and blessings to everyone.