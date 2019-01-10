SAN DIEGO — Did you know that 1 in 59 children is on the autism spectrum? This Saturday you can help support research and programming by putting on your sneakers and walking.

The Autism Speaks San Diego Walk is on October 5 at Liberty Station’s NTC Park. The event includes not only the walk, but also live entertainment, a resource fair featuring local service providers and partners, and a kids’ zone with activities for the whole family.

The San Diego walk is one of 70 walks across the country. In 2018, these walks raised $17.5 million to support research, programming, and the diverse needs of the autism community. This year, San Diego has a goal of raising $128,000. If you are unable to attend the San Diego walk, the North County walk will take place in Oceanside on November 16.

Kim Cross-Purdy joined Morning Extra to talk about her son Zack who is autistic and why walks and fundraisers like these are so important.

For more information on the walk or to sign up to participate, click here.

