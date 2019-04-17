SAN DIEGO — Looking to destress with yoga, wine and... bunnies? San Diego House Rabbit Society (SDHRS) hosts an hour-long class surrounded by their shelter bunnies looking for their forever homes. The "friendraiser" is on Friday, April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by happy hour until 8 p.m.

Class will be instructed by Mary Sanders, a Yoga Alliance-certified instructor with an emphasis in therapeutic yoga. She is also a certified pilates coach and an ACE personal trainer.

SDHRS' mission is "to rescue abandoned domestic rabbits within our community and find them new homes, support our local shelters in the care of their rabbits, and educate the community on the proper and responsible care of domestic rabbit companions. SDHRS is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit rabbit welfare organization. Please visit our website at www.sandiegorabbits.org for more information."

EVENT INFO

Friday, April 26, 2019

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM PDT

Happy hour to follow.

BUY TICKETS

LOCATION

San Diego House Rabbit Society Adoption Center

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A

San Diego, CA 92111