"Cancer-Free with Food is dedicated to everyone whose life has been touched by cancer." says Liana Werner-Gray who is now a cancer survivor. "I wanted to put together a book with current scientific evidence of what foods are proven to kill cancer cells and reduce tumors."

Her new book launches April 23, 2019 and is filled with recipes that will benefit the body for a healthier lifestyle. Some ingredients Liana uses include broccoli, sprouts and turmeric, cacao, and tigernuts. And there are another 195 nourishing nutrient-rich recipes.

Navigating through a cancer diagnosis can be scary so the recipes in the book will help guide readers to purchase and make foods that make you feel empowered. You can purchase her book on her website at www.theearthdiet.com.