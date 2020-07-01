SAN DIEGO — With each new year comes new resolutions and with each resolution comes that time where it is difficult to follow through. For those looking to lose weight, taco Tuesday is often a day where they stumble, but it doesn’t have to be!

Torie Borrelli put together and incredible cookbook that is full of keto approved Mexican food! The cookbook contains everything from breakfast, to salsas to soups all the way to cocktails!

In addition to incredibly tasty recipes, the book includes the science behind keto, and guides the reader on how to execute the diet effectively.

Torie Borrelli tapped into her Mexican heritage to create keto-friendly staples of Mexican cuisine such as Salsa Bandera, Nopales Salad, and Sopa de Albondigas; quick and easy weeknight dinners such as Chicken Tortilla Soup, Goat Cheese Enchiladas, and Spicy Cilantro Chicken Wings; and hearty crowd-pleasers such as Fish Tacos and Turmeric Caper Cauliflower.

Borrelli herself stopped by Morning Extra and showed off some of her incredible recipes.

The book can be purchased here.