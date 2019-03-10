They’re taking their love for true crime on the road and stopping in San Diego on Thursday night. Crime Junkies, Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, are bringing San Diegans a never before told case where they get to analyze the facts and evidence with Ashley.

EVENT INFO

Crime Junkie Podcast Live

Thursday, October 3, 2019

8:00 PM

Balboa Theatre

For more information about the live show, visit sandiegotheatres.org/crime-junkie-podcast-live.

Cases

Click on the links below to listen to some cases they discussed during the News 8 interview. For more cases, visit their website at crimejunkiepodcast.com.

DR.NO

During the 80’s and 90’s, a serial killer was operating out of Ohio, killing sex workers and leaving their bodies along interstates. Could their killer be a truck driver who called himself Dr. No? And could his crimes extend beyond the Ohio state lines?

MONSTER IN FORT WAYNE, INDIANA

Thirty years ago this week, a little girl in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was abducted, sexually assaulted, murdered and now, forgotten by everyone. It is one of the most horrific crimes we’ve ever researched, and yet when we ask people if they know about April Tinsley, we only get blank stares. This man, who police believed was local, not only committed the crime, but taunted police and the community for 16 years after. He could still be walking among us – you could very well know him.