Award Winning Actress and Director, Gabrielle Stone, launches her new book 'Eat, Pray, #FML' about getting her heart ripped out and stepped on twice in two months, going on a wild adventure, making bad decisions, and goes on soul search to find out how to love... herself.

"Eat, Pray, #FML is a riveting journey of what happens when your life is thrown to the wolves and you come out leading the pack. This isn't a soul-searching book, it's a soul defining book, and Gabrielle shows us how to elegantly do so...without giving a single f%*k."

-K.L. RANDIS (Bestselling author ofSpilled Milk: Based On A True Story)