SAN DIEGO — The World Heath Organization recommends people eat around 14 ounces of fruits and veggies daily. They also say that if everyone on earth ate that much per day, we would be facing a dire shortage of fruits and vegetables. There are things you can do to help, even if you only have a patio. Head to your local nursery and get fruits and vegetables to grow in your own garden.

Tiger Palafox from Mission Hills Nursery says that San Diego is an ideal place to grow these foods. He says San Diego rarely faces frost or extreme temperatures which means the growing season lasts much longer. He also gave some examples of great products to use to keep your yield shielded from bugs.