SAN DIEGO — Are you in the market for a new pet? This time you can skip the dog or cat and opt for a snake or lizard!

On Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 at the San Diego Councourse/ Civic Center there will be thousands of reptiles on display and for sale. The fun and educational environment will have reptiles, amphibians, turtles, supplies, cages and educational workshops.

To get your tickets to be a part of the fun, click here.