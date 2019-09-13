Celebrate San Diego’s 250th anniversary and honor its history at Old Town's Founder's Day Festival. The City of San Diego and Old Town Chamber of Commerce, along with other community organizations, will host the event.

The festival is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to participate in the many scheduled activities during the two-day festival and to learn more about the history of Old Town San Diego. The festival will include historic games, entertainment, displays and activities for people of all ages.

For more information, visit www.oldtownsandiego.org/250th.

EVENT INFO

Founders’ Day Festival

Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15, 2019

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Town San Diego