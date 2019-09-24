SAN DIEGO — Everyone has experienced it. You are exhausted and you get home and it looks like a bomb went off in your home. Clothes and toys are everywhere. This is the exact situation that Kristi Clover thrives in.

Kristi’s home organization features foundational rules that are highly adaptable and will help you make your home more efficient no matter where you live or how many kids you have. It includes prioritizing, breaking down big jobs, decluttering, develop age-appropriate chores for your kids and tackling the endless piles of laundry.

All these tips can be found in her book, M.O.M.—Master Organizer of Mayhem. You can ask her questions in person at a book signing at the Barnes and Noble in Encinitas on September 28 from 2-4 p.m.