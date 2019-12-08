Kids4Community was founded by 15-year-old, Kenan Pala in 2016. The mission is to help kids help the community by actively engaging in volunteer work. Last year alone, Kids4Community contributed to people in need by:

Assembling over 5000 hygiene kits throughout various events

Made 2500 care packages for victims of Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Irma

Assembled over 3000 brown bag lunches to be distributed to homeless shelters

Generously served food for over 600 homeless people

Raised funds for detained children by cleaning up beaches

This year, you can support and make a difference with Operation Back2School where 550 backpacks will be created for students attending Perkins Elementary School. These backpacks will be filled with school supplies, toys, snacks, and hygiene supplies.

EVENT INFO

August 17th, 2019

10:00am-11:30am

Perkins Elementary School

For more information, visit www.kids4.org »

Click here to register »