If you're planning on a last summer travel on Labor Day, Travelzoo and their travel deal experts provide tips and deals for your next adventure. Visit www.travelzoo.com for more information.
- Labor Day Weekend Getaways
- $299 – Baja: Rosarito Beach 2-Night Escape w/$220 in Extras
- $299 – Los Cabos: Luxe New Beachfront Resort w/$180 in Extras
- $149 – Posh Palm Springs Resort w/$50 Credit
- Some of Our Favorite SoCal Desert Resorts
- $165 – Retro-Chic Santa Barbara Boutique Hotel, Save 55%
- $99 – Lake Las Vegas 4-Star Resort w/Breakfast & Valet
- Las Vegas Entertainment
- The Vegas Show Dreams are Made of. Literally.
- $899 – Colorado Ranch 3-Night Adventure w/Meals, Reg. $1425
- Some of Our Favorite San Diego Spas
- Some of Our Favorite San Diego Restaurants
- This week's Top 20
Rosarito Beach Hotel, Rosarito Beach
$299 for 2 nights, Studio Suite (55% off) w/breakfast + massages, travel through December, including Labor Day
The Goodland, Santa Barbara
$129-$165/nt. (55% off) for travel through October, including Labor Day weekend
The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Lake Las Vegas
$99-$149 a night with buffet breakfast for 2. Plus valet (60% off) for travel through September including Labor Day
Majestic Dude Ranch, Mancos, CO
$899 per person for 3-night stay (35%off) for travel through September, including Labor Day weekend