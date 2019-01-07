Health, lifestyle and brand expert, Christina Lusita, shares ways to make your workout fun with these products she got from the IDEA world fitness conference:
1. EXCY
Full-fledged exercise bike in a tiny device.
https://excy.com/
2. Smartvinewine
Wine that won't screw up your diet.
https://smartvinewine.com/home.html
3. Clean keto portable plant protein snacks
Sold at Jimbo's
4. Electric bikes
Get as much or as little exercise as you want while having fun.
https://www.pedegoelectricbikes.com/dealers/san-diego/
Plus, check out Christina's new book called "The Right Fit Formula", a book for weight loss and healthy living. Uniquely using your personality type, your preferences and your daily life to find the perfect nutrition and exercise plan for you!