SAN DIEGO — Now that school is out for most schools, some kids will experience the summer slide. This isn’t a fun outdoor activity, instead it is the children sliding back in their reading abilities. The City of San Diego’s Public Libraries are doing all they can to combat that slide by encouraging little ones and their families to continue reading all the way through summer.

The city has teamed up with Diamond Educational Excellence Partnership to put on a few reading events over the summer. The program kick-off event will be held on Saturday, June 8 at the Malcom X Community Library. There will be family friendly activities, live music and a book giveaway!

Summer Time is Reading Time in the Diamond is the full event that will run from June 8 through August 17. The program will aim to promote literacy in Southeast San Diego by hosting weekly read-alouds, placing book-bins and little libraries across the county and by giving prizes to readers who finish the program.

For more information on the program, click here.