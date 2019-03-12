LA MESA, Calif. — Eight million adults are impacted by social isolation. This isn't an easy feeling, especially during the holiday season. That's why San Diego Oasis has special classes and activities to combat loneliness in people that are 55 and older.

Joni & the Jeanies is a group of seven professional performers, including two Ms. Senior California alumnae. The musical group stopped by Morning Extra to spread the holiday spirit.

If you're interested in befriending other seniors or just singing your heart out, you can join "Joni’s Jukebox Holiday Revue" this Thursday, Dec. 5 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Grossmont Lifelong Learning Center in La Mesa. The class is $15.