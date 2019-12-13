SAN DIEGO — Most people can see colors, but what if it was possible to see 100 million more colors than the normal person. For Concetta Antico, that is her life.

Antico is considered a tetrachromat, meaning she can see 100 million more colors than the normal person due to an ultra-rare 4th channel in her eye that processes color. She uses this ability to create brilliant masterpieces with color combinations you would never dream of seeing.

She is hosting her tetrochromatic style art at a show on December 14. The event will be held at Café Madeleine from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. At the show visitors will also be able to see her paint live.

Food and drinks will be provided.

Purchase your tickets here.