SAN DIEGO — Are you dialed in on the best toys of 2019? If not, you are in luck! Marissa DiBartolo along with some kids joined Morning Extra to show off some of the best touchy-feely toys.

MIX & MASH YOBUCKET 3D GOOSH

The new 3D Goosh by Compound Kings will bring your slime to dimensions like never before!

Slime has never been seen on 3D until now!

The three-pound bucket of slime will pop and burst right before your eyes

It even comes with a pair of REAL 3D GLASSES and fun pom poms to mix in!

3D Goosh is available in blue & red and green & magenta.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $14.99

Available: Target, Walmart, Meijer in Fall 2019

ORB ODDITEEZ MORPHIMALS (ORB)

Transform your world with Morphimals, the ever-changing, bendable toys that completely express themselves.

Each one starts as a cool, collectible character—how it takes shape is totally up to you.

Twist, mold, pull, or squish—the possibilities are endless!

Is ShapeSaurus a dino or a snake? The decision is yours to make.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $9.99

Available: Target

MASSIVE GOOGLY

The ultimate tactile toy that guarantees hours of fun.

This line of toys can be tossed, shaken, squeezed, you won't be able to put them down!

Available in a variety of bright colors.

A recommended sensory toy for children with autism, sensory processing disorder and other special needs.

Age: 3+

MSRP: Massive Googly- $4.99, Googly Toss Game- $19.98

Available: Walmart, Target, select retailers

SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND

SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND is fun to stretch, mold and play.

This less mess SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND molds like sand and provides easy cleanup!

Pair with any kind of molds, rollers or impression plates for more ways to play.

The resealable bag feature is great for cleanup, storage, groups and independent play.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $14.99

Available: Amazon

PLAYFOAM PLUFFLE

The Squishologists at the Playfoam Wacky Workshop have formulated a new squish-sation.

The mesmerizing, mixable, can’t-resistible, feel-good fluffy stuff never dries out.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $15.99

Available: EducationalInsights.com

MÜSHMEEZ MEDIUM

The ultimate tactile plush!

Soft, moldable, stretchable plush.

Cute characters with fun colors and unique materials.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $6.99

Available: Claire’s, Target, Walmart

