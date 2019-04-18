SAN DIEGO — Gas prices in San Diego have been soaring over the last few weeks with prices averaging over $4 a gallon and some stations are nearly $5 a gallon! This has people scrambling to find tips and tricks to get the most out of the gas they have purchased.

Auto Expert Brian Bowersock from West Automotive talked with Morning Extra about some common misconceptions about gas saving and what you can do to get the absolute most out of your fuel.

A common misconception about gas is that the shortest way home is always the best for fuel economy. If your route home has a lot of hills you may think about finding a route that is flat. The penalty for going uphill can’t be overcome by the times you go downhill. The flat route can be up to 20% better for fuel economy, even if it is a little longer.

When you are thinking about the route you take home, also take into consideration the amount of traffic you hit. Congestion kills fuel economy by up to 40%! An hour of idling uses almost a half-gallon of fuel. It is recommended that you turn the engine off if you’re going to sit for more than a minute. Another misconception is that it takes a large amount of fuel to restart an engine. This simply is not true. It takes the equivalent amount of fuel as idling for a few seconds.

Brian also gave a few simple tips to get the most out of your fuel economy.