Mother, child rescued after car goes off cliff in Ocean Beach

The child sustained a laceration and was unconscious but breathing when taken to the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A mother and child were rescued in Ocean Beach on Monday night after the car they were in went off a cliff, according to the San Diego Police Department. The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Orchard Avenue.

The woman told officers her brakes failed, according to police. She was traveling around 60 mph when the car went off the cliff and became stuck, police said.