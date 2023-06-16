California motorcycle helmet law may allow religious exemption

A bill could allow a religious exemption to California's motorcycle helmet law, specifically for Sikh riders who wear turbans.

SAN DIEGO — California has had a motorcycle helmet law in place for over 30 years, but a new bill could change that law and allow for a religious exemption.

State Senator Brian Dahle authored the bill, which would exempt any motorcycle driver or passenger who wears a turban for religious reasons from the mandatory helmet requirement.

He says this bill comes after requests from California's Sikh population, who have struggled to follow the law while also honoring their faith and customs.

“For this group of folks who want to practice their faith, we believe that we should be able to allow them to practice their faith and be able to ride a motorcycle and be able to have the same freedoms as every other American has when it comes to religion,” said Dahle.

The Sikh population in California is the largest in the U.S., and observant men are required to wear a turban to cover their hair. For several male followers, this makes it impossible to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

However, there are concerns about the safety risks of not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle. The Centers for Disease Control reports that helmets reduce the risk of head injuries from motorcycle crashes by 69% and deaths by 37%.

Triple A has also expressed concerns and sent CBS 8 a statement that said in part,

“Everyone has a right to self-expression, including while riding a motorcycle or any other form of transportation, but keeping riders safe should always remain a priority. The Auto Club looks forward to working with the bill's author and community stakeholders to find solutions that better balances traffic safety with religious expression.”

The bill made it out of the state senate with no votes to spare and is now heading to the assembly. Dahle knows that passing it there could be a long road, but he remains hopeful that a solution can be found that balances traffic safety with religious expression.

"We really want people to be safe. We know that helmets help, but we also want people to have their religious freedom and be able to exercise their right," he said.