Mountain lion video surfaces in Alpine; experts weigh in

ALPINE, Calif. — CBS 8 is getting a lot of interest in a video one viewer sent us showing a mountain lion attacking a deer on the side of the road. CBS 8’s Brian White returned to Alpine to learn more about these kinds of sightings in our area.

“I pulled up a little closer to get a better view and sure enough, the mountain lion started to drag the deer off the road,” said Buddy Wilkerson. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen a mountain lion in person, and he was right on the road.”

Wilkerson captured cell phone video of the encounter Monday while driving to work in Alpine on Japatul Road.

“Mountain lions are definitely able to utilize what we call the ‘transitional habitat’ between our urban and wildlife interface, especially areas in Alpine like where this happened where they’re right up against open space,” said Mackenzie Rich, Human-Wildlife Conflict Specialist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Mule deer, specifically in Southern California, is their primary prey, that’s what they’re going for most often, and they also do take coyotes and raccoons at times.”

At Lions, Tigers, and Bears in Alpine, director Bobbi Brink shared her insights about the video.

“Well, to me, that’s just a mountain lion being a mountain lion. I mean, deer is their natural prey,” said Brink. “We live in their territory. We live in their home, so he’s just being a mountain lion getting a meal.”

Nicholas, or “Nikki” the mountain lion, is one of the sanctuary’s newest arrivals. He was hit by a car in Orange County and while he survived, his mother did not.

“He’s a really pretty cat and he’s kind of special needs with his little head tilt and he’s going to need some medical care, but I think he’s going to come around and have a lot of personality,” said Brink.

There have been reports in the Alpine area of livestock being killed, including goats and sheep. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends keeping animals penned at night in a fully enclosed structure with a roof that can support up to 200 pounds.

“Every animal, just like people, is an individual, so what works for hazing or scaring one animal might not work for another,” said Rich. “It’s really about finding the combination of deterrents, so air horns, you know, tossing rocks in the general direction, motion-detecting lights, sounds, you know, it’s about finding the right combination.”

To report any wildlife sightings or incidents to the Department, people are encouraged to use their Wildlife Incident Reporting System and the Human-Wildlife Conflicts Program is a good resource too.

“I think, you know, we’re just trying to learn to co-exist and how to live with each other,” said Brink.

It is estimated that 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions live in California. To learn more about conservation efforts to protect them, go here.

