‘Miracle at Manchester' movie premieres in San Diego for athlete whose cancer and tumor disappeared after prayer

SAN DIEGO — ‘Miracle at Manchester: The amazing story of Brycen Newman’ held their star-studded movie premiere in San Diego Saturday night.

“In June 2015, high school sophomore Brycen Newman was diagnosed with medulloblastoma – a very aggressive and fast-growing brain cancer. One month after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a large tumor, doctors discovered three more tumors growing in the teen’s brain,” the movie’s website detailed.

Days after thousands of students at Manchester High prayed over Newman, Doctors said his brain tumor and cancer miraculously disappeared.

His family said it was a miracle.

Newman’s true-life story is a movie now. With a red-carpet premiere and all.

CBS 8’s own producer, Kurt Boyd, made an appearance in the film.

“I was very happy to be a part of it, and I enjoyed it,” Boyd said.

Newman started a foundation hoping to provide every patient at Rady’s Children's Hospital with an iPad.

“I’m so proud of this man because he thinks of others first, Newman’s father said, refereeing to his son.

