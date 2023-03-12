Multiple people are reported dead after a panga boat capsized near Black’s Beach in San Diego

The victims were pulled to dry sand from knee-deep water. The search for additional victims continued Sunday morning.

SAN DIEGO — Multiple people were found deceased after the boat they were in capsized late Saturday night, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The victims were pulled to dry sand from knee-deep water. The search for additional victims continued Sunday morning.

Authorities report that one boat made it to Black's Beach and another crashed along the coast of Black's Beach. It's reported there were two boats involved.

Crews from several agencies began their search Saturday at 11:30 p.m. According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Division communications center received a 911 transfer call from a person reporting she was on a panga boat with eight people that made it to the shore at Black’s Beach and that another panga with eight to 10 people had capsized and victims were in the water.

The first SDFD Lifeguard unit to arrive on scene could not access the beach at first, because of the high tide. Crews then headed north on foot wading through knee to waist deep water. After a couple hundred yards, lifeguards on the beach reached dry sand and then began to find lifeless bodies and two overturned pangas spread over an area of about 400 yards and several lifejackets and fuel barrels were also found, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

The agencies involved in the emergency response include SDFD, SDPD, Customs Border Protection, US Coast Guard, State Lifeguards, UCSD Police, and SDFD Lifeguards.