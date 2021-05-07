Multiple residents evacuated from condos after water tank overflows in Rancho San Diego

San Diego Sheriff’s evacuated eight units and weighed evacuating the entire community due to the risk of a mudslide.

SAN DIEGO — Eight condo units in the 12000 block of Calle de Montana in Rancho San Diego have been evacuated after water from a water tank started flowing down the hill.

The Otay Water District said the overflow pumps on the tank failed which caused water to be sent into a drainage ditch via an overflow valve. The amount of water overwhelmed the ditch and it proceeded to head down the hill and into some apartments.

Authorities say that if all the water had gone down the hill and not into the drainage ditch there was a potential for a devastating mudslide.

San Diego Sheriff’s evacuated eight units and weighed evacuating the entire community due to the risk of a mudslide. As of 7:30 a.m., the water had been shut off and the Otay Water District was working on fixing the problem with the water tank.