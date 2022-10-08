National City looking into proposed cannabis lounge

The city still has public safety concerns that they say need to be addressed by the applicants before approving.

Example video title will go here for this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A resident submitted an application proposing to operate what would be the county’s first cannabis consumption lounge.

So far, they have become popular in areas like LA, San Francisco and Palm Springs. However, the roll out has been slower in other areas because it's so tough to get a permit.

People who live in National City seem open to the idea, but the city council is split on the lounge.

Imagine a restaurant where you can order dark chocolate infused with cannabis, think of your local dive bar, but with marijuana on tap.

It might sound strange, especially for those who do not want marijuana sold in their communities, but according to industry experts, consumption lounge businesses appear to be part of the next wave for California's weed industry.

National City could be the first city in San Diego to open one.

“It's exciting to see that National City is being innovated and taking this step, we are the first one in the county,” said Vice Mayor Marcus Bush.

These types of lounges let patrons buy cannabis products and consume them all in one location.

A new cannabis ordinance allows for a total of six commercial cannabis licenses and one for a consumption lounge in the city.

Applicants are already submitting proposals, and it likely won't be until next year until a lounge is up and running.

Except, getting proper approval and permits will be a long process, but one supporters believe will be worth it.

“When we keep these uses illegal, like this where we prohibit it then it allows the illicit market to thrive and that causes other public safety issues, so when we want to prevent that," said Bush.

The city recognizes that consumption lounges are the next big thing in the legal cannabis market, but there are challenges ahead.

Complications include California's indoor smoking ban, location and more.

“We went from the deal of saying we were going to be cautious. We wanted you to know not to overwhelm our staff with things that are entirely over our head because there’s no other way to rate it by or evaluate it by,” said Councilmember Ron Morrison, whose biggest concern aside from public safety is the proposed location.

The lounge is in the tourist commercial zone, located west of interstate 5 and he worries it could scare off potential visitors.

“There’s a whole other non evaluation on THC levels for driving, none of that stuff has been worked out that well,” said Morrison.

Vice Mayor Bush supports the idea, but also acknowledges that the city needs to review all regulations before approving. He says the tourist commercial zone is a location choice that protects the community.

“This is about creating a space away from our public parks and away from apartment buildings and sensitive uses,” said Bush.

Bush also adds that this brings economic opportunities for the area, "We are trying to do a lot of big things in National City so the revenue is an important part of that, that’s one benefit.”

Consumption lounges are not permitted to sell alcohol.

For now the city is still reviewing applications, and if it approves the lounge, the business could open next summer.