National City welcomes Market on 8th and Common at Parco

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — National City celebrates the grand opening of two projects less than a block from each other along the city’s busy 8th Street thoroughfare. The Parco is a new and innovative mixed-use residential development and Market on 8th is South Bay’s first ethnic-themed Food Hall.

Market on 8th, located at the corner of 8th Street and A Avenue on the site of what once was a run-down warehouse, features a total of 14 full-serve mini-restaurants that offer an array of Asian and Mexican cuisine. It also has an outdoor beer garden and artwork created by local artists.

Developers said Market on 8th includes 14 vendors and has emphasized hiring a wide diversity of owners/cooks with a strong connection to National City, led by celebrity chef Phillip Esteban (Weapon Ramen).

“We’re excited not only for our vendors, but for National City in general,” said Joel Tubao, a South County native and developer of Market on 8th. “After more than three years of planning, one of this city’s busiest thoroughfares is being revitalized. Our goal is to capture the spirit of community.”

Parco has 127 residential units with small commercial spaces, located less than one block from Market on 8th with rents starting at just under $1,000 per month for co-living suites and approximately $1,500 per month for studios.

Owners said the new development will help address the housing crisis by providing attainable workforce housing for San Diego County residents.

