Navigation Center for people experiencing homelessness opens in Oceanside

The San Diego Rescue Mission operates a 50-bed shelter and triage center for men, women, and families.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A huge resource to help people experiencing homelessness opened this week in Oceanside.

The city invested $7 million to renovate an old school and turn it into a navigation center operated by the San Diego Rescue Mission non-profit.

You can see the transformation as you walk the halls of the newly renovated Oceanside Navigation Center for people experiencing homelessness.

“I have a hard time asking for help,” said Steve Milaskey.

The 64-year-old man says after resigning from his security job due to a shoulder injury, he became an alcoholic. He says to accept help, he needed to get his past.

“There is a misconception about homelessness. It's sad what people think about us because I found I'm my victim,” said Milaskey. “I chose to drink. I chose to drink to shut down.”

Now, he's choosing to live a sober life and live at the navigation center with a case manager, healthcare services, and connections to permanent housing and education during a 30-day stay.

“You can have a physical disability, you can have a pet, you can have an addiction, there are rules, but this is a low barrier shelter,” said Donnie Dee, President and CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission.

He gave CBS 8 an exclusive tour of the navigation center, where they provide 50 beds for men, women, and families.

“This is our day center. It's a place where our guests can hang out, get online, stay in touch with family, look for housing, look for jobs, figure out doctor's appointments,” said Dee.

The campus also has a cafeteria, restrooms with showers, and a room filled with toiletries and racks of clothes where guests choose outfits.

“Someone told me you are the best-dressed homeless person. How else will I feel good?” said Milaskey.

The non-profit says they've seen a 65 percent success rate of guests graduating to a long-term or another program. The San Diego Rescue Mission operates a navigation center for women and children in downtown San Diego, and they're building a 162-bed facility in National City.

“We will help you figure out where you go next because you are not back on the streets,” said Dee.

Oceanside’s homeless population decreased compared to last year, but it still had the second highest in North County, behind Escondido.

With the help of county, state, and federal grants, Oceanside spent $7 million to renovate the former Ocean Shores Continuation High School on Oceanside Boulevard.

“I think part of the problem in addressing homelessness right now is that we meet someone on the street and try to solve all of your issues while they are camped out on a sidewalk. Let's get you inside,” said Dee.

By getting their foot in the door, The San Diego Rescue Mission hopes they can help many find it inside themselves to transform their future.

“This will foster a more positive outlook in the community,” said Milaskey.

The San Diego Rescue Mission launched its Every Heart campaign to raise $5 million by the end of the year to renovate its facilities.

The funds raised will also help the nonprofit expand across the county with a new navigation center in Oceanside and a new facility in National City opening early next year.

To help the cause, CBS 8 recently presented a TEGNA Foundation check for $7,500 to the San Diego Rescue Mission.