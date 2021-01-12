Navy signs commitment to energy and conservation in partnership with CA

The Navy and Marine Corps need reliable power to ensure they are able to man, train, equip, deploy and employ their personnel.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Department of the Navy is continuing their commitment to the environment by signing an energy and conservation memorandum in partnership with the California Energy Commission.

The signing ceremony marks the continued collaboration between the Department of the Navy and the State of California on a wide array of energy and conservation projects.

“Climate change impacts our national security, it impacts our readiness, and it impacts the way we are able to execute our mission. This agreement shows that California doesn't overlook that fact,” said Meredith A. Berger, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations & Environment.

Berger said, the Navy and Marine Corps need reliable power to ensure they are able to man, train, equip, deploy and employ their personnel. Pursuing innovative energy efforts means reducing military vulnerability she explained.

“This partnership is a place for energy and national security to meet and really provide critical action at a critical moment," said Berger. "There are competitors that are looking at ways to attack our power grid which is disruptive to our economy, way of life, and our mission,”

More than $30 million in research and development funding has gone to projects that support energy resilience programs.