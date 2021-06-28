New homelessness outreach program begins in San Diego

Recently, Mayor Todd Gloria earmarked more than $10 million in the newest city budget for immediate action to “combat the homeless crisis.”

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Gloria will kick off the first day of a concentrated effort to connect residents experiencing homelessness to housing as a part of a homeless outreach program in San Diego.

On Monday morning, outreach teams who are coordinated by the San Diego Housing Commission along with public and behavioral-health specialists will fan out across Downtown and begin to make contact with struggling residents to bring them into immediately available shelter. They will also link the people up with individualized supportive services and get them on a path toward permanent housing.

"What is happening in downtown is wholly unacceptable," Mayor Todd Gloria said.



"Homelessness is the most pressing challenge facing our region," the mayor added. "The city and county are in lockstep and fully committed to implementing sound policies and proven strategies that will make a transformational difference in the lives of people who are homeless."

Recently, Mayor Todd Gloria earmarked more than $10 million in the newest city budget for immediate action to “combat the homeless crisis.”

The second phase, building on experiences from Phase 1 and is scheduled to begin in August. It addresses the struggle of those who are chronically homeless with severe substance-use disorder, by engaging them with teams who can link them to health and social services, including specialized temporary housing, regardless of the status of their sobriety.

In Phase 2, the Community Harm Reduction Teams will engage people with highly complex and acute needs who are experiencing homelessness and at increased risk of harm due to substance use and mental health conditions.



The county and city will dedicate American Rescue Plan Act funds to this effort.