New mental health hotline coming to California in 2022

SAN DIEGO — A new three-digit number will soon be available for those having a mental health crisis. The state recently agreed to spend $20 million funding 9-8-8, which will connect callers directly to suicide crisis centers.

California lawmakers say 9-8-8 is going to be an easier way to get help if you’re having a mental health crisis. The calls will go directly to suicide prevention call centers already operating in your area.

9-8-8 will be an alternative to calling 9-1-1. Mental health professionals say it’s the first step to making mental health services more available to everybody.

“If you’re having a bad day, you’re feeling emotions come up, you’re worried about somebody and you’re not sure how to start that conversation. In any of those circumstances, the key part is to start the conversations early, and reach out for help,” said Stan P. Collins, a specialist with San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council.

The 13 call centers throughout the state will also help people having mental health issues not related to suicide, in hopes of reducing the number of calls made to police. Mental health professional April Laster said she hopes 9-8-8 will lead to fewer deadly encounters with police and people who are mentally ill.

“So, what may come off as manic depressive, a panic attack or bipolar schizophrenic, to those not trained, it comes off as aggressive. It comes off as intimidating or they’re going to hurt themselves or someone else without knowing how to question them properly or knowing how to treat what they’re going through at that time,” said Laster, founder and CEO of Open Heart Leaders, which provides mental health, education and other services in San Diego.

Both Laster and Collins say diverse staff members will be needed to properly serve millions of Californians. Psychologist Dr. Vangie Akridge also added that with easier access for so many people, the centers will also have to have enough people to get them the help they need.

“That’s great that that call would go to someone prepared to answer those questions, but I think there needs to be some ongoing discussion about the training of those that actually then go to the scene and are now dealing directly with the person,” Akridge said.

This week is also Suicide Prevention Week and if you need help now, you still have to call your local prevention hotline number. 9-8-8 will roll out next summer. For more information, click the link: San Diego County Suicide Prevention.

San Diego's Access and Crisis Line can be reached a 1-888-724-7240.