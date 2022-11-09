New Rosecrans homeless shelter set to open in the Midway District

Rosecrans Shelter will offer mental health and drug treatment services on-site. The facility is expected to open Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The Rosecrans Shelter is set to open in the Midway District Monday. It will be able to house up to 150 people experiencing homelessness.

"No one shelter is going to solve every problem that we face but it's another step in the right direction. This is a unique facility," said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The shelter will have mental health and drug treatment services on-site. The shelter will take people in 24/7, seven days a week, while offering disease screenings, case management, and housing navigation.

"It can provide an immediate pathway off the streets and immediately alleviate the suffering of homelessness," said Drew Moser, the executive director of the Lucky Duck Foundation.

The county, city and Lucky Duck Foundation worked together to get the shelter up and running in just six months.

"Housing is important but these shelters can come online so quickly and cost-effectively. It's not like a half or a third of the cost. It's like 1/15 or 1/20th the cost to bring a shelter online compared to housing," Moser said.

Those who stay at the shelter can get meals, shower, do laundry and even have storage for their belongings.

"This community stepped up. Too often communities say we want you to tackle homelessness as long as you don't do it anywhere near me. This community in this area were willing to be part of the solution and we need more of that in San Diego County," Fletcher said.

The city contracted with Alpha Project. The organization will operate the new shelter.