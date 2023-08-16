Harbor Police unveil new safe space at San Diego airport for victims of trafficking, abuse

Suspected victims of trafficking or any kind of abuse are brought to the interview room in hopes they’ll feel comfortable enough to open up to law enforcement.

SAN DIEGO — Police officers at San Diego International Airport now have a specially designed room to interview victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. San Diego Harbor Police unveiled the new “soft interview room” to CBS 8 Wednesday.

“We created this room just a few months ago in response to the need for domestic violence and human trafficking victims, where they can come and relax in a very calm, peaceful environment,” said Jeff Wohler, president and CEO of the San Diego Harbor Police Foundation, the nonprofit responsible for funding the $8,000 dollars in renovations.

“They’re afraid, they’re fearful for their lives, they’ve been coerced, they’ve been beaten, and so when they come into the airport, they don’t want to talk to law enforcement,” said Wohler. “They’ve been trained not to do that.”

Soft, relaxing couches and chairs promote a comforting environment, and a salt lamp and fountain add to the décor. A flat-screen TV with videos for kids, as well as a mini fridge with beverages, help to provide the room with an inviting atmosphere, which is a far cry from typical interview rooms.

“Traditionally, interview rooms are very sterile, cold, unwelcoming,” said Magda Fernandez, Chief of San Diego Harbor Police, the primary law enforcement agency at the airport.

Police officers at the airport undergo specialized training on what to look for in identifying potential victims of trafficking and abuse.

“Usually the victim is quiet, reserved, usually their companion speaks on their behalf. They are usually the ones that stand behind and don’t have any communication, so they can’t raise their hands for help or say, ‘Help me,’ or anything like that,” said Chief Fernandez.

Victims of trafficking are known to travel through large airports, often traveling alone, but won’t ask for help because of the control their abusers have over them. Chief Fernandez said it’s important officers approach them in the right way.

“How we do that type of questioning and how we handle them is critical to their rehabilitation and to the prosecution of a case,” said Chief Fernandez.

San Diego Harbor Police Foundation created a video training program to teach employees in San Diego’s tourism industry how to identify possible victims of human trafficking and alert law enforcement. The training, Help Stop Human Trafficking, is online and free at here.