EL CAJON, Calif. — The news helicopter used by News 8 and other San Diego based media outlets was returning from a routine flight on Tuesday afternoon when it had difficulty with its landing.

The incident was reported at 2:09 p.m. on Tuesday, after the helicopter landed and tipped on its side at Gillespie Field, according to the Santee Fire Department. A small fire started, which seemed to be sparked by a fuel leak. Firefighters were on scene at 2:15 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. A HAZMAT team has been called into to help assist with the fuel leak and clean up.

According to a witness on the scene, "there was a small fire, but that was extinguished, and the pilot was fine and being checked out and appeared to be okay."

The witness also said that it appeared that everyone was able to get out of the helicopter when she arrived and "for someone not to have been injured in the crash was by the grace of god."

The Santee Fire Department confirmed that one female passenger was taken to the hospital, but they didn't believe the injuries were serious.

The helicopter, referred to as "Chopper 8" by KFMB, is branded with the News 8 logo on its sides and is operated by a third party. Its video feeds are shared by multiple media outlets in San Diego. Although the chopper pilot and reporter are not employees of KFMB, our thoughts are with them.

KFMB