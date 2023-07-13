California replaces books banned by Temecula school district

Temecula Valley Unified School District voted last month to ban an elementary school social studies book that mentioned gay rights advocate Harvey Milk.

TEMECULA, Calif. — There's growing controversy over a book ban in Temecula. The Temecula Valley Unified School District banned a book that mentioned Harvey Milk, California's first openly gay man elected to office.

The book ban has gotten the attention of California Governor Gavin Newsom. He announced today that the state will buy the banned book for the students in the district.

"This trajectory is my right as a governing board member and what my constituents voted me in to do," said Joseph Komrosky, TVUSD president.

Parents have held rallies over the book and spoken out both in support and against it.

Newsom responded to the book ban and said kids in the Golden State have the freedom to learn. He said there will be repercussions for those who try to ban books, whitewash history and demonize the LGBTQ+ community. Today the governor's office tweeted this message.

"The state is moving forward in procuring those social studies books. Your kids have the freedom to learn and access those books. The same books thousands of other kids across the state are accessing," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The governor's office said the state would then bill the district and fine them for violating state law.

A school board in Temecula decided to reject a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk.



CA is stepping in.



We’re going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using.



If these extremist school board members won’t do… pic.twitter.com/r2iirL8b5v — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2023