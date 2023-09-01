North County woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband

Tatyana Remley allegedly provided information to detectives detailing how she wanted to have her husband Mark Remley killed and have his body disposed.

DEL MAR, Calif. — A Del Mar woman is in custody and is accused of attempting to hire someone to kill her husband and dispose of his body.

On Aug. 2, Tatyana Remley, 43, was arrested during a sting operation conducted by undercover detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Remley allegedly provided information to detectives detailing how she wanted to have her husband Mark Remley killed and have his body disposed.

According to the sheriff's department, Remley brought three firearms and money as a "down payment" for the murder when she met with undercover detectives. She was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. She is charged with solicitation of murder and gun-related charges.

Remley’s arrest followed an investigation by the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station after the department received information that she was trying to hire someone to kill her estranged husband.

According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Tatyana and Mark separated in May after being married since March 2011. Remley requested $15,000 a month in spousal support as part of their divorce, according to a July court filing.

The sheriff’s department investigation into Remley began one day after deputies responded to a house fire at her home on the 4600 Block of Rancho Esposo.

Authorities responding to the fire discovered Remley in possession of three firearms and ammunition. Remley was arrested that evening by deputies on gun-related charges and later released.

A preliminary hearing for Remley is scheduled for Nov. 16 in North County Superior Court.

Tatyana and Mark Remley made headlines in 2012 after their horse acrobatic show ''Valitar'' abruptly shuddered without explanation. Performers were stranded without pay and ticketholders were left without any explanation for weeks. The Remley's told CBS 8 in 2012 that the show was suddenly cancelled due to poor ticket sales.