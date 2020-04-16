SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — From newborn photographs to family portraits, photo shoots have been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but an Ocean Beach photographer has turned her family walks into a time to document history and make connections with her neighbors.

Claire Johnson calls her family "sanity walks" the #StayTogetherApart project. During her walks, she photographs her neighbors’ connections as they follow social distancing orders.

“Being able to incorporate photography into our walks has made this entire process whole,” said Johnson.

With her camera in hand, Johnson is joined by her husband and her daughter Elia. All wear face masks.

“I want to get outside and see some nature and talk to people,” said 8-year-old Elia Johnson.

The project is like the Front Steps Project, a nationwide movement where photographers capture families on their front porches and donate to charity.

Johnson’s project, however, has a twist. There are no donations, no appointments or photo shoots. She wears a mask, keeps at least a 6-feet distance, and each moment takes less than five minutes.

“You see so much magic when you're out and about. Neighbors are out on their porch talking to each other,” said Johnson.

Johsnon decided to bring her camera on her family's walks when she noticed special moments.

“It’s magic. You walk around, and you see people talking to each other from yard to yard in masks, but they are chatting and laughing,” said Johnson.

News 8 joined the Johnsons on their walk and found a family having a dance party in the driveway. They had turned their driveway into a beach and used blankets as waves.

“You just walk up and it makes you smile so much!” said Johnson.

Such a fun day following photographer Claire Johnson in Ocean Beach for #staytogetherapart. During afternoon walks with her 8-year-old stepdaughter, Elia, they capture magical moments with neighbors in their yards living the quarantine life. Watch this family turn their driveway into a beach and use blankets as their waves! Posted by Abbie Alford on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

During Wednesday's walk, Johnson noticed parents-to-be on a deck, a family on their stairs, and a mother wrangling her kids to the steps.

Last week, Claire captured a man getting a haircut, neighbors waving to each other wearing masks, and two men waxing their surfboards to use when the orders are lifted.

“It gives me what I need to feel like I'm participating in this in a creative way without feeling I'm risking anything,” said Johnson.

Capturing these moments is special because photography studios are closed during the social distancing orders.

“I'm here today to tell you about the positive side of everything,” said Sophie Britton.

Britton, is a newborn photographer who owns Sophie Crew Photography and assures new parents once the orders are lifted, they will be able to capture beautiful images of their bundle of joy.

“With an older newborn you can get some amazing shots,” said Britton.

She said there are similar poses, more time, smiles, and their eyes are open.

“We get to that one shot and the baby is looking right at you and they are like, ‘ah that’s the one,’” said Britton.

She understands families may be eager to get photos of their newborn and offers some advice: Make sure you have good lighting and that it casts down the baby’s face and not up.

“Let them do their thing so if they are laying on their side maybe move their hands,” said Britton.

Photographs document history, capture love, and create unforgettable connections.

“It's ironic that I feel more connected to this community now even though we are being told to stay apart then I ever have before,” said Johnson.

To follow Claire Johnson’s project follow the hashtag #staytogetherapart.

RELATED: Send the Love!

RELATED: Delivering the mail during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news